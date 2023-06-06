News you can trust since 1855
Co-op robber dies while on remand

The man responsible for assaulting three women during a robbery at a Borders supermarket in 2021 has died during a year-long period of deferred sentence.
By Court reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST
The Co-op on Eyemouth's beach front.The Co-op on Eyemouth's beach front.
The Co-op on Eyemouth's beach front.

Twenty-five-year-old William Howard had been ordered to be of good behaviour during the year-long period of deferred sentence.

But Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told he had passed away at Christmas time, although no cause of death was given.

Howard assaulted an assistant working at the Co-operative store in High Street, Eyemouth, on June 29 , 2021, breaking a plastic screen and reaching into the till and stealing £138 in cash.

He then assaulted a female customer who struck her head on shelving to her injury, and then pushed a 62-year-old woman to the floor and she struck her head to her severe injury.

Howard then stole a motor vehicle outside the shop before driving off.

He previously pleaded guilty to three charges at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Howard of Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, had already been on remand for a lengthy period.