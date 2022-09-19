Cash and jewellery stolen from Greenlaw home

Police are appealing for any information.

Between Saturday, September 10, and Tuesday, September 13 2022, a house on West High Street was broken into and the cash and jewellery stolen from within.

Detective Constable Narelle Allan of Galashiels CID, said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area between Saturday, September 10 and Tuesday, September 13, and has dash-cam footage, CCTV or doorbell cameras, I would encourage you to check your footage for anything that may help our investigation.”