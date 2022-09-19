Cash and jewellery stolen from Greenlaw home
Police are appealing for information following after a five-figure sum of cash and jewellery was stolen from a house in Greenlaw, Berwickshire.
Between Saturday, September 10, and Tuesday, September 13 2022, a house on West High Street was broken into and the cash and jewellery stolen from within.
Detective Constable Narelle Allan of Galashiels CID, said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police.
“Likewise, if anyone was in the area between Saturday, September 10 and Tuesday, September 13, and has dash-cam footage, CCTV or doorbell cameras, I would encourage you to check your footage for anything that may help our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3332 of 16 September 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.