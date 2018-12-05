Case continued for Galashiels man charged after ambush

A case against a Galashiels man charged in connection with indecent online communications with someone claiming to be a child this week has been continued until next year.

A legal debate about the competency of the charges brought against Peter Mulvey, 41, has been scheduled for January.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday after being caught in an online sting aimed at naming and shaming alleged sex offenders.

A Scottish Court Services spokesman said: “There was a plea taken by the defence to the competency of both charges, so a legal debate has been assigned for January, 14, 2019.”

Members of an organisation called Wolf Pack Hunters UK targeted him in an online confrontation live-streamed on its Facebook page on Monday, and the 23-minute video has since been viewed more than 93,000 times.

The vigilante group claims to expose alleged sex offenders by posing as children to act as decoys to lure people into meeting them before videoing such encounters and sharing them online with its 98,000 followers.