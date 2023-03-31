Car thieves broke into house to get keys, say police

Police Scotland

Between the hours of 11pm and 3am on Wednesday, March 29, the car, a blue Volkswagen Golf R TSI, was taken from a driveway at Whitehaugh Park.

Police say they believe the suspects forced their way into the house and stole the car keys.

Officers are reviewing relevant CCTV from the area for any additional information.

Detective Constable Claire White of Galashiels CID said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious to get in touch with us.”

DC White also asked neighbours to check footage on any doorbell recording device during those hours.