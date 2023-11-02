Cannabis cultivation found in former Galashiels nightclub

Drug squad officers have discovered a major cannabis cultivation at a former nightclub in Galashiels town centre.

Hundreds of cannabis plants were recovered after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday morning at premises in Overhaugh Street which used to house the Warehouse Nightclub.

No arrests have yet been made but a large amount of sophisticated drugs paraphernalia was found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:"On the morning of Wednesday, November 1, officers carried out a drugs search warrant at disused premises in the Overhaugh Street area of Galashiels.