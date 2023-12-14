Bullying led to mother assaulting teen
Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that Claire Gibson had moved to Galashiels for a fresh start but within a few weeks was involved in a confrontation with two teenage girls who had been bullying her children.
She was then confronted by a group of adults including one woman who arrived at her front door in Langlee and started kicking it.
The court heard the woman had now gone back to South Shields with her lawyer describing her time in Galashiels as a "hellish experience."
India McLean, prosecuting, said the initial incident happened in Kenilworth Avenue, Galashiels, on August 29, around 3.45pm.
An altercation started between Gibson and the two girls which resulted in her seizing one of them by the hair and pulling her to the ground.
Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had only been in Galashiels for a few weeks. Her eldest daughter had been the subject of bullying.
She had intervened when the girls had spilled pins over the roadway which resulted in difficulties when bikes cycled over them.
Mr Hulme said she had hoped for a calm and sensible conversation with the girls but the incident escalated and adults also got involved subjecting her to abuse.
He added that Gibson had moved away from the area for good as a result and she was hoping to move into the care sector but even an admonishment would affect her employment prospects.
Sheriff Peter Paterson took into account the provocation she had experienced and granted an absolute discharge which means Gibson would not have a criminal conviction.