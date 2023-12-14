Borders rapist is jailed

A sex attacker who claimed that witnesses at his trial were women scorned was jailed yesterday (Wednesday) after he was convicted of raping two of them and assaulting a third.​

Edinburgh High Court.

Anthony Plaskett (38) had denied a series of charges at the High Court in Edinburgh during which he said: "I never raped anybody and these things are not true."

But Plaskett, of Borthaugh Road, Hawick was found guilty of carrying out two sex attacks in his home town in the Scottish Borders and a third at Bo'ness, in West Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He sexually assaulted one woman at a house in Hawick in April 2021 when he made sexual remarks to her, exposed himself to her, repeatedly tried to kiss her and pushed his body against her.

He raped a second at another address in the town in the same month after seizing her by the body.

One woman told the court: "I said 'no' five or six times. I tried to push him off."

When the victim phoned a relative she was so upset that during the call the other woman could barely understand what was being said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plaskett raped another woman in February 2020 at an address in Bo'ness after molesting her.

Advocate depute William Frain-Bell said jurors heard multiple examples of what might be regarded as controlling behaviour by Plaskett to women.

But he responded: "I would say what you are listening to is a woman scorned......All three of them."

The prosecutor said one witness described him as treating women as property but he said: "Absolutely not."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plaskett was acquitted of two further charges, including an allegation of rape.

Following the verdicts defence counsel Lynsey Morgan asked for Plaskett's bail to be continued as he has care of two of his children.

But the trial judge John Morris KC remanded him in custody and called for a background report to be prepared on the rapist ahead of sentencing next month.

He told jurors that such cases were "very unpleasant" and counselling can be arranged if anyone who served on the jury felt it necessary.

Plaskett was placed on the sex offenders' register.