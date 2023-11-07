Borders pensioner who exposed genitals whilst gardening in his kilt is fined £300

​A Berwickshire pensioner who repeatedly exposed his genitals to neighbours by doing his gardening in a short kilt and wearing no underwear has been fined £300 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.​

Jedburgh Sheriff Court

Seventy-three-year-old Leslie Mackenzie was reported to police by neighbours after a series of incidents at his home in Chirnside.

One told officers she was "shocked" at what she saw, while another said she stopped her children going into their garden when the pensioner was outside.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard Mackenzie is also banned from a number of establishments in the area because of his behaviour.

Drew Long, prosecuting, told a previous hearing: "It appears people are at the end of their tether with him."

He added:"When police spoke to neighbours they said it had been happening on a semi-regular basis and they believed he was doing this to show off."

The court heard police had given the retired mill worker advice about his behaviour when a complaint was made by a neighbour in May.

But ten days later he offended again and another neighbour reported him.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme, said his client, who lives with his wife and has failing eyesight, claimed he thought the officers advice was in relation to how he conducted himself in public - on buses and in cafes - adding he did not realise it applied to his own garden.

But he added: "He accepts there was a degree of recklessness to his behaviour."

Mackenzie, who appeared in court wearing a kilt, admitted a charge of public indecency by repeatedly exposing his genitals at his home in Lammerview, Chirnside, between May 4 and June 1.

Sheriff Peter Paterson fined him £300 and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the female neighbour. A £20 Victim Surcharge was added.