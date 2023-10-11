Borders man who sent woman picture of his private parts is placed on the Sex Offenders Register
A 37-year-old man who sent a woman a picture of his private parts has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Richard Oliver, from Hawick, had been exchanging messages with the woman when he sent her the unwanted image on July 10.
He admitted intentionally causing another person to look at a sexual image without their consent.
Sentence has been deferred until next month for background reports, when the length of time he will remain on the Sex Offenders Register will be decided.