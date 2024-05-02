Borders man threatened police officers and stated he was part of a terrorist organisation
A Galashiels man subjected police officers to a tirade of abuse uttering racist remarks at them, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.
Forty-two-year-old Gordon Ward pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive behaviour in Channel Street, Galashiels Police Station and at Borders General Hospital on December 20.
He admitted shouting and swearing, uttering racist remarks, threatening police officers and their families and stating he was part of a terrorist organisation.
The accused also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by kicking him on the body.
Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until May 27 for background reports “to see if there is an alternative to custody.”