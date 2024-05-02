Borders man threatened police officers and stated he was part of a terrorist organisation

Sentence has been deferred until May 27 for background reports.

Forty-two-year-old Gordon Ward pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive behaviour in Channel Street, Galashiels Police Station and at Borders General Hospital on December 20.

He admitted shouting and swearing, uttering racist remarks, threatening police officers and their families and stating he was part of a terrorist organisation.

The accused also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by kicking him on the body.