Borders man convicted of historic sex offences

John Logan, also known as Ian.

John Logan, who is also known as Ian, was also found guilty of indecently assaulting one of the girls after she turned 13 and a fourth charge of assault to injury.

The offences happened in Galashiels between 1973 and 1981.

Logan, who lives near Melrose, had previously pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

But following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh this week, he was found guilty by the jury, with unanimous verdicts of two counts of lewd and libidinous practices towards the young girls, indecent assault and assault to injury.

At the High Court of the Judiciary in the capital’s Royal Mile, sentence was deferred to allow for the preparation of background reports and Logan was remanded in custody.