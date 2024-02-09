Barry Wood pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Ladylands Drive, Jedburgh, on August 31.In addition to the disqualification he was fined £200.Wood of Newtown St Boswells was fined another £200 after admitting police assault and £200 for being in possession of a class A drug,making the total fine £600. A £40 Victim Surcharge was added.
Borders driver banned for 12 months
A 32-year-old man who admitted attempting to drive while unfit through drink or drugs has been banned from the road for 12 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
