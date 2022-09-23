Borderers targeted in latest phone scam

Police are warning Borderers of a phone scam after reports of people claiming to be police.

Suspected scammers have targeted residents in two towns in the Borders, the police have revealed.

A Scottish Borders Police spokesperson said: “We have received a number of reports from residents in Hawick and Peebles who have received calls purporting to be from a police officer at Hammersmith Police Station.

“These calls are fake and are most likely attempts at a scam to gain bank details and defraud residents.

“Please do not engage with calls of this type, hang up immediately and report them to us via 101.”

