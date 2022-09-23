Borderers targeted in latest phone scam
Police have warned Borderers to be on their guard after a number of people received calls from fraudsters claiming to be the Metropolitan Police.
Suspected scammers have targeted residents in two towns in the Borders, the police have revealed.
A Scottish Borders Police spokesperson said: “We have received a number of reports from residents in Hawick and Peebles who have received calls purporting to be from a police officer at Hammersmith Police Station.
“These calls are fake and are most likely attempts at a scam to gain bank details and defraud residents.
“Please do not engage with calls of this type, hang up immediately and report them to us via 101.”
For information on scam and frauds and how to avoid them visit the Police Scotland website at http://ow.ly/EAQC50KQqOZ