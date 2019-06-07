Bikers hit by screws on road

Police have launched an inquiry after several Yes Bikers reported suffering punctures due to screws being thrown onto theA68 at Earlston.

The bikers – some carrying children as pillion passengers – were on their way to support the All Under One Banner march for independence in Galashiels on Saturday, and organisers claim it was a deliberate and dangerous attack by unionists.

March organiser Manny Singh said: “They could have caused an accident. Some of the Yes Bikers have children riding with them, and what these people did is really sick.”

A police spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders received reports of screws on the A68 in Earlston on Saturday, June 1, and Amey were contacted to clear the roadway.

“Anyone who may have information regarding the circumstances of this can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1,879 of June 1.”