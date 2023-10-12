Berwick woman convicted of embezzling over £17k from Duns firm avoids jail
Alyson Brown, of Marygate, Berwick-upon-Tweed, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened at CA Ramsay Partnership at Pittlesheugh near Duns between March and May 2022.
Prosecutor India McLean told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that the firm's chief finance officer became aware in May 2022 that payments to suppliers had not been made.
A meeting took place to discuss a number of consistencies and she eventually confessed that she had taken money from the company and had re-directed £9,460 to her own account.
Ms McLean said Brown was given the opportunity to re-pay the money without involvement of the police but it soon became apparent there were more fraudulent payments involving Brown totalling £17,629.
The court heard the money had been re-imbursed to the firm through the single mother-of-one's bank after she received a £14,000 inheritance.
Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said Brown, formerly of Kelso, was deemed as a low risk of re-offending.
Sheriff Peter Paterson said it was a serious matter which could have attracted a custodial sentence.
But he imposed a Community Pay Back Order with supervision requirements for the next 18 months.