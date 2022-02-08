Bar staff filmed chef driving off after drinking

King's Arms in Melrose.

Sixty-year-old Cameron Turnbull pleaded guilty to driving with a breath/alcohol count of 72 microgrammes – the legal limit being 22 – in High Street, Melrose, on January 14.

Joanna Waller, prosecuting, said Turnbull entered the bar at the town’s King’s Arms at around 6pm on that date and was already slurring his words.

“At 9.50pm, the accused said he was heading home and a staff member was concerned he might try and drive home.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Another staff member saw the accused's car in the car park and then he got into the vehicle and drove it past the bar.

“A staff member videoed the accused and phoned the police.”

Police officers turned up at his home and he was taken to Hawick Police Station for the usual procedures.

Defence lawyer Liam Alexander said the part-time chef had been working at the nearby George and Abbotsford before arriving at the King's Arms and added he had difficulties with alcohol.

He said: “He has sold his car, he has no intention of getting behind the wheel again.”