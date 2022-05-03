Banned driver fled from the scene of collision

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Neil Gibson, 34, from Hawick, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, with no insurance, no MOT, failing to stop after an accident and declining to give police details of the driver of a car.

The offences happened on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk on October 2.

Prosecutor Alasdair Fay said the incident happened at 12.50pm, when the witnesses saw a blue Volkswagen Passat lose control and strike the side of their car.

He continued: “The two witnesses were not injured. They spoke to the driver of the Passat and he recongised them and said ‘Oh no,’ and drove away.

"Other witnesses recorded the incident as they could tell the Passat had been involved in an accident.

"When police caught up with the accused he could not tell them who had been driving."

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said Gibson had been disqualified in October 2020 and only had 10 days left before the expiry of the ban.

He continued:"He had bought the vehicle for £300 for when he was able to drive again. But a friend of his was in Borders General Hospital and he used the car to drive and visit him.

"He was returning from there when the collision occurred.

"The other people were people who he does not get on with in Hawick and he did not wish to stick around in their company - none of which should have occurred."

Gibson was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £70 on each of the five motoring offences making it a total of £350.

A £20 Victim Discharge was also imposed.