Ban for driver who says he is scared of needles

Jedburgh Sheriff Court. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Steven Crowe pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Guthrie Drive, Hawick, on the morning of September 15.

Alasdair Fay, prosecuting, said police on mobile patrol came across a black Mercedes which pulled out in front of them, and they suspected it was travelling in excess of the 20mph limit for that area.

He added: “They followed the vehicle before pulling it over and the driver was found to have no insurance.

“They also suspected he was over the limit for drugs, but he failed to comply with a roadside test and also at Hawick Police Station declined to give a sample of blood.”

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said Crowe, who gave an address in Hawick, had been consuming drugs the night before and had cannabis in his system.

he added: “He did not feel he was impaired to drive.”

Regarding the refusal to give a blood sample, he said his client was scared of needles.

The unemployed mechanical engineer, originally from the Newcastle area, received a ban of 18 months.

Sheriff Kenneth McIver said refusing to provide a sample was a serious offence as police were unable to assess the level of risk to the public.