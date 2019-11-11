Assault charge dropped against Galashiels 32-year-old
A 32-year-old man accused of entering a Tweedbank home uninvited and assaulting its occupier has had the case against him deserted at Selkirk Sheriff Court.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 12:59 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 1:12 pm
Andrew Atkinson, of Wood Street in Galashiels, was due to stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court.
He had denied twice entering the property in Killie Croft, punching Gavin Murray in the face and shouting and swearing and demanding repayment of money allegedly owed to him.
The crown said it is no longer seeking a conviction against Atkinson, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Murray after he failed to turn up to give evidence as a witness.