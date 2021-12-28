Armed stand-off in Jedburgh
Armed police officers sealed off a property in Jedburgh last Thursday afternoon (December 23) following a report of a disturbance.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 9:36 am
Updated
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 9:36 am
Witnesses described furniture being smashed and a man refusing to leave the house during a stand-off.
Eventually, a 47-year-old man was arrested and taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers had been called to the Howden Drive area at around 2.30pm, and added: “Enquiries are continuing.”