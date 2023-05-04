Appeal for witnesses to Galashiels break-in
Police are appealing for information following a housebreaking at a home in Scott Street, Galashiels on Wednesday, 3 May 2023.
A quantity of cash and electrical devices were stolen from the address between 8am and 4pm whilst the home was unoccupied.
Detective Constable Joe Carmichael, CID, Galashiels, said: “This is quite a busy road and is a route to the local swimming pool, so it’s possible someone may have seen, or captured on dash-cam, people acting suspiciously or hanging about Scott Street and Livingston Place between 8am and 4pm.
“If you have any information you think may assist police with their investigation, then please get in touch with police.”
Call 101, quoting reference number 3199 of Wednesday, May 3, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.