Appeal for witnesses to Galashiels break-in

Scott Street in Galashiels.

A quantity of cash and electrical devices were stolen from the address between 8am and 4pm whilst the home was unoccupied.

Detective Constable Joe Carmichael, CID, Galashiels, said: “This is quite a busy road and is a route to the local swimming pool, so it’s possible someone may have seen, or captured on dash-cam, people acting suspiciously or hanging about Scott Street and Livingston Place between 8am and 4pm.

“If you have any information you think may assist police with their investigation, then please get in touch with police.”