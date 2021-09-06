Appeal for witnesses after an assault beside famous Hawick statue
An appeal for witnesses has been issued after an assault beside a famous Hawick statue early on Sunday, September 5.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 2:36 pm
The incident took place at ‘the Horse’ on the High Street at 3.30am.
A Scottish Borders Police spokesperson said: “A disturbance took place around this time where a male was assaulted. Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact us on 101 and quote incident no 0780 of the 5th of September.
“Alternatively If you have any information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”