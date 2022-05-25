Appeal for information after two vehicles are stolen

The Volkswagen Transporter.

Overnight between Sunday, May 22, and Monday, May 23, a property on Govan’s Way was broken into and a grey VW Transporter (reg DA21 YGF) and a blue Dacia Duster (reg SK19CHL) were stolen.

Detective Constable Bruce Dodds, of Galashiels CID, said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dash-cam footage, CCTV or doorbell cameras I would encourage you to check your footage.”

The Dacia Duster.