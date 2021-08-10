Facebook

The incident is said to have happened on the Black Path just before 10pm on the Saturday, July 31.

One young male was assaulted by three or four males, with one of the males described as wearing dark blue jeans, with distinctive footwear while speaking with a croaky voice.

Officers are particularly keen to speak with a couple who spoke with the victim around the Netherdale area of Galashiels to advise him of males hanging around the Black Path.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or via our online “Contact Us” page and quote reference number 4202 31/07/2021.

If you would prefer to provide information anonymously you can do so by contacting CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

In March of this year a male was charged after an altercation on the Black Path.

He was charged with assault after an incident resulted in a man sustaining a serious leg injury.

The altercation took place on Saturday afternoon, March 13.

The man who suffered the leg injury and was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.