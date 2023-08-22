News you can trust since 1855
Appeal after e-bikes stolen in the Borders

​​Officers are appealing for information after the theft of two valuable e-bikes from a campsite in the Scottish Borders.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:33 BST
One of the e-bikes stolen.

The bikes were taken from the campsite at Traquair House near Innerleithen between 11pm on Saturday, 19 August and 7am on Sunday, 20 August.One of the bikes is described as being a dark green Specialised Kanevo S5 with a large frame. The other is a grey Canyon torque e-mountain bike with an extra large frame.Detective Constable Louise Begley said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the campsite area to get in touch.“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either bicycle since they were stolen to come forward. You can call 101, quoting reference 1106 of 20 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”