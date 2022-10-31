‘An appalling catalogue of abuse’ of girls

Selkirk Sheriff Court

Ryan Sadler had under-age sexual intercourse with two of the females when they were under 16 and he was a teenager.

He pleaded guilty to a total of six charges involving the three women over a 12-year period dating back to November 2008.

In addition to the under-age sex, he admitted two counts of assault to injury and two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour in various locations in Galashiels and Walkerburn.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “You have pled guilty to an appalling catalogue of abuse of three young women.

"The effect you had on at least one of those was devastating.

"One could not read the Victim Impact Statement without realising what you have done to a life.

"The court has no alternative but to impose a significant custodial sentence."

The 40 months prison sentence was back-dated to July 21,.

Sadler, who gave an address in Innerleithen, will also be supervised for eight months on his release and three Non-Harassment Orders were imposed, stating he is to have no contact with the three females for the next four years.