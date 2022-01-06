Alleged online predator confronted by vigilantes appears in court

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

They alleged the man had sent indecent images of himself to an adult decoy called Claire who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

The group, who identified themselves as the ‘Wolfpack’ and working with the online group Kids – Keeping Innocent Dreams Safe, then confronted the man at his Selkirk home yesterday (Wednesday) with their allegations and posted film footage live on their Facebook page.

The video, which includes scenes of the vigilantes interrogating the man, generated more than 2,000 comments.

Officers from Police Scotland later arrived and arrested a 54-year-old man.

William Henry, 54, from Selkirk, appeared in private today (Thursday) at Jedburgh Sheriff Court charged under section 34 of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act 2009 of sending sexual written communications to a child aged between 13 and 16.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.