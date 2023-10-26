Admitted child cruelty
Background reports have been ordered into a man and a woman from Hawick who admitted three counts of child cruelty.
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST
Forty years-old Leanne Gray and Sean Farrell, who is 33, admitted breaches of the Children and Young Persons Scotland Act 1937.
Farrell also pleaded guilty to causing a protected animal unnecessary suffering by an act or an omission and failing to meet the needs of an animal as required by good practice.
Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until November 21.