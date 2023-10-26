News you can trust since 1855
Jedburgh Sheriff CourtJedburgh Sheriff Court
Admitted child cruelty

Background reports have been ordered into a man and a woman from Hawick who admitted three counts of child cruelty.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST

Forty years-old Leanne Gray and Sean Farrell, who is 33, admitted breaches of the Children and Young Persons Scotland Act 1937.

Farrell also pleaded guilty to causing a protected animal unnecessary suffering by an act or an omission and failing to meet the needs of an animal as required by good practice.

Sentence was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until November 21.