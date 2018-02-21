Accused of theft from Kelso hotel

Two men are accused of stealing five kegs of lager and various foodstuffs from a Kelso hotel.

Paul McLean, 32, of Ladyrig Farm Cottages, Kelso, and Alexander Nairn, 34, of Main Street, Heiton, deny committing that offence at the Ednam House Hotel, in Bridge Street, on August 28.

McLean also pleaded not guilty to obstructing two police officers at three locations in Kelso by running away from them and then struggling violently with them.

A trial date has been set for March 20 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.