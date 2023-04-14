A week in jail for Hawick man who abused nurse

Borders General Hospital.

Jason Lowe, 41, was convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear and alarm by shouting and swearing towards the female nurse.

The offence happened in the hospital's casualty area on October 26 last year.

Lowe, of Trinity Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and was fined £200 by Sheriff Janys Scott with a £10 victim surcharge.