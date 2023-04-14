A week in jail for Hawick man who abused nurse
A Hawick man who was abusive towards a nurse in the accident and emergency department of Borders General Hospital has received a seven days prison sentence.
Jason Lowe, 41, was convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear and alarm by shouting and swearing towards the female nurse.
The offence happened in the hospital's casualty area on October 26 last year.
Lowe, of Trinity Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and was fined £200 by Sheriff Janys Scott with a £10 victim surcharge.
As he is already in custody on another matter, no time was requested to pay the fine and a seven-day prison sentence was imposed as an alternative.