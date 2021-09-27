A number of vehicles were damaged during vandal attacks in Peebles at the weekend
Multiple vehicles were damaged during a vandalism spree in Peebles at the weekend.
Between Saturday the 25th and Sunday the 26th of September 2021, a number of vehicles in Young Street, St Andrews Square and Gladstone Place had their paint work scratched.
A Scottish Borders Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been in these areas between 8:30pm on Saturday evening through to 9am Sunday morning and may have seen anything suspicious; or alternatively anybody who lives in the area with CCTV or possibly a vehicle fitted with a dashcam, which may help with the enquiry to contact us.
“If you believe you can assist with our enquiry please contact Police Scotland on 101 or by using our online ‘Contact Us’ form quoting reference number 1559 of the 26th September 2021.”
You can also report anonymously through charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.