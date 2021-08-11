Police death probe.

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at a flat in Trevelyan Terrace on Monday night, August 9.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, according to police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of an alleged disturbance within a flat on Trevelyan Terrace, Hawick, around 9pm on Monday, August 9.

"A 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.