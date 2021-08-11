57-year-old Hawick woman found dead after report of a disturbance
A community is in shock after a Hawick woman was found dead following the report of a disturbance.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 5:33 pm
The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at a flat in Trevelyan Terrace on Monday night, August 9.
A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, according to police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of an alleged disturbance within a flat on Trevelyan Terrace, Hawick, around 9pm on Monday, August 9.
"A 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
"He is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, August 11)."