35-year-old accused denies assaulting woman with intent to rob in Hawick on Sunday

A man has appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of assaulting a woman in Hawick with intent to rob her.

Petrisor Surcica, 35, of Beattie Court in Hawick, is charged with approaching the 33-year-old and repeatedly demanding that she give him her smartphone, seizing her by the neck and compressing it and pushing her to the ground, all to her injury.

That incident is alleged to have taken place in Albert Road, near Hawick Burns Club, on Sunday, July 7.

Surcica, said to be a Romanian national, pleaded not guilty, and a trial date was fixed for September 3, with an intermediate diet to be held on August 19.

He was released on bail until then with the special condition of a night-time home curfew between 7pm and 7am and at weekends.