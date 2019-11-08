25-year-old jailed over disturbance in Hawick
A 25-year-old man has been jailed for 160 days at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for repeatedly trying to gain entry to a Hawick house despite being told he was not welcome.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:10 am
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:03 pm
Michael Brown, of Shandwick Place in Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Eildon Road property on July 28.
The court was told that Brown was on bail at the time of that offence.
Sheriff Peter Paterson said he had no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence due to Brown’s record.
His jail sentence was backdated to October 8.