21-year-old jailed for stealing cigarettes in West Linton

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for 180 days at Selkirk Sheriff Court for stealing cigarettes from a delivery lorry in West Linton.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 8th November 2019, 2:57 pm
West Linton's Main Street Co-op store.

Ross Kennedy, of Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty to that theft outside the Co-op in the village’s Main Street on November 4, 2017.

He was initially given a community payback order, but after breaching its terms he was brought back to court and given a prison sentence instead.