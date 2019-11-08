21-year-old jailed for stealing cigarettes in West Linton
A 21-year-old man has been jailed for 180 days at Selkirk Sheriff Court for stealing cigarettes from a delivery lorry in West Linton.
Ross Kennedy, of Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty to that theft outside the Co-op in the village’s Main Street on November 4, 2017.
He was initially given a community payback order, but after breaching its terms he was brought back to court and given a prison sentence instead.