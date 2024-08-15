Woman, 77, appears in court following discovery of cannabis farm in the Borders

Three Vietnamese nationals are currently in custody after police discovered more than 200 cannabis

plants at a property near Earlston, last Thursday.

It is estimated the amount of drugs recovered had a street value of a six-figure sum.

The farm owner, Rosemary Douglas, 77, appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Friday charged

with being concerned in the in the supply of cannabis, producing cannabis and a breach of the

Electricity Act.

She made no plea to the charges and the case was continued for further examination and the pensioner

was released on bail.

The Vietnamese nationals are currently remanded in custody and are due to appear at a full committal

hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court this Monday on the same charges.

They are 22-year-old Van Bui, who gave an address in Edinburgh, and 39-year-old Trong Nguyen of

no fixed abode, and Dinh Phan, who is 29 and also of no fixed abode.

Police Scotland said in a statement that enquiries are ongoing into the drugs recovery.