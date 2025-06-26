Serial shoplifter banned from Borders stores

Forty-two-year-old Danielle Pindel pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of perfume valued at £400 from Superdrug in Galashiels on January 5.

She also admitted a number of other of theft by shoplifting offences from Boots in Galashiels, an Edinburgh store, TK Maxx in Galashiels and Home Bargains in Hawick.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed Anti Social Behaviour Orders banning entry to the outlets for the next four years and warned Pindel of the consequences if she breached the ban.