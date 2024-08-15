Second man pleads guilty to involvement in cannabis cultivation in Hawick

Thirty-one-year-old Almir Cahani pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and producing the class B drug at the former Buccleuch Hotel in Trinity Street on October 5 last year.

Not guilty pleas to a breach of the Electricity Act and culpable and reckless conduct were accepted by the Crown during a hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Drew Long said 400 cannabis plants were recovered when the building was raided by police officers.

He added that the street value of the drugs recovered totalled £771,000.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Cahani it was a serious matter and he was remanded in custody until September 2 for the production of background reports.

The Sheriff added: “It is almost inevitable these charges will result in a prison sentence.”