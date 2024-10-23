Scottish SPCA visit leads to five-year ban for dog owner

Samara Morecroft pleaded guilty to a charge of causing the collie type dog unnecessary suffering by failing to seek veterinary attention when the dog became emaciated between November and December 2022 at proctor Smiddy in Kelso.

An SSPCA officer who visited Morecroft’s property said it was one of the thinnest dogs she had ever seen.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told the dog was taken into care and has made a good recovery since.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had taken ownership of the dog from a farmer who was going to put it down and it was not a good worker.

He said her early intentions were good and made food available but the dog did not have a good appetite.

Mr Dow said his client should have taken the dog to the vet but did not have the finances and had “taken her eye off the ball” regarding the animal’s condition.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he took into account what had been said in mitigation for Morecroft.

But he added: “The bottom line is that the dog was in an appalling condition as a result of being in your care.”