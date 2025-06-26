Over-the-limit Borders motorcyclist escapes ban

Concerned witnesses contacted police when they observed Alistair Dodsworth falling off the bike several times on the B6352 road between Kelso and Yetholm on the evening of November 22.

But defence lawyer Mat Patrick explained his client had been pushing the bike three miles back to his home at Yetholm Mains Farm Cottages but had only been trying to get on the machine to clear a bent gear stick.

Dodsworth was fined £250 after pleading guilty to a charge of being in charge of the motor cycle while over the alcohol limit and had his licence endorsed with 10 penalty points. He was also fined £250 for having no insurance. A £20 Victim Surcharge was added.