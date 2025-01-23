Nurse avoids jail after car crash that killed a Borders grandmother

​Janette Davidson (72) died after her car was struck in the crash.

​​A nurse convicted of causing the death of a grandmother in a head-on smash as she returned home from working a night shift has avoided a custodial sentence.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forty-eight-year-old Angela Hislop had the driver’s window open on a cold November morning when the accident occurred close to Floors Castle, Kelso, Roxburghshire, shortly before 9am.

Her red Mercedes GLE 300 crossed into the opposite carriageway and struck a grey Kia Venga vehicle driven by 72-year-old Janette Davidson from Kelso who died from her injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was found guilty by a jury of causing death by careless driving following a three day jury trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court last month.

Hislop – who had been working her long night shift at the accident and emergency department at Borders General Hospital near Melrose, Roxburghshire, on November 11, 2022 – denied during the trial of feeling tired and believed she was fine to drive.

But passing sentence at Selkirk Sheriff Court, Sheriff Peter Paterson suspected there was an element of fatigue involved which would have been an aggravating factor for the offence.

He said: “I strongly suspect that you knew you were tired but in some measure that is speculation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hislop now works 7.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and gets a lift to and from work by colleagues.

As a result Sheriff Paterson imposed a 12 months night curfew at her home in Kelso between the hours of 7pm and 6.30am which will be electronically monitored and banned her from driving for 12 months.

The sheriff said: “This is clearly a tragedy primarily for the victim’s family – her husband and daughters – and something they will never get over.

“There is nothing this court can do or say that will achieve any form of comfort or restoration and I accept that you (Hislop) know that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be open to the court to impose a custodial sentence but I am not going to do that and there is a genuine alternative to that.”

During the jury trial Hislop, who suffered serious injuries, gave evidence in which she denied she was unfit to drive through tiredness.

She said: “I just remember a car being in front of me. I remember seeing a VW badge and then swerving and then a bang.”

John Adams, prosecuting, asked Hislop “When you got into your car, how did you feel?” And she replied: “Fine... excited because I was on annual leave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier defence lawyer Gary Miller, said: “It may be suggested you may have been tired - were you tired?” “No,” she replied, “absolutely not.”

When asked why her front window was ‘half-way down’, Mrs Hislop added: “I always drive with the window down, that’s a habit I have; I’m menopausal, I take hot flushes, its unpleasant.”

Hislop was convicted by a majority verdict of causing death by careless driving failing to maintain proper observations and driving into the opposite lane when it was unsafe to do so on the B6397 road.

The sentence was given as an alternative to custody.

But the family have slammed the sentence as 'far too lenient” saying they felt the accused had “no remorse”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family statement issued via lawyers Digby Brown said: “Every day we miss Janette – she was the most kind-hearted person and was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend.

“While we do our best to cherish the positive memories we have we cannot help but remain devastated at the loss of so many milestones we have missed with her.

“The manner of her passing remains painful to us worsened only by the trauma of what we felt was an unnecessary trial – to us, we feel this suggests the driver had no remorse, thinking only of herself instead of doing the right thing.

“While we know that no sentence will ever bring Janette back we feel today’s outcome is far too lenient and does not reflect our pain, the value of Janette or serve a lesson to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our priority now is to move forwards in relative peace as we look to the future and try to continue to live with the same positivity and values she lived by.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has helped and supported us over the last two years – friends, family and beyond – and we now ask that our privacy is respected as we move forwards.”