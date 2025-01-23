​Man who broke his wife’s finger avoids jail time

​The accused admitted domestic abuse at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

​A joiner who admitted domestically abusing his wife over a two-year-period has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

On one occasion as they travelled in a car he grabbed hold of her hand and caused her to suffer a broken finger by bending it back.

Forty-year-old Stuart Douglas was found guilty after a trial of engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive to his wife and her severe injury at a house in Lee Brae, Galashiels, and elsewhere between January 2020, and February 2022.

He was also convicted of writing offensive and derogatory remarks on the bathroom and hallway walls of their shared property, repeatedly calling her offensive and derogatory names, pulling her down a flight of stairs and locked her out of the property in a state of undress and pushing her in a hotel room and holding her down on a bed and seizing her the throat.

The court was told that the couple were now divorcing and his estranged wife had asked for a Non-Harassment Order to be imposed for “as long as possible.”

Sheriff John Mundy described it as a “serious course of behaviour” and had only just been convinced to impose an alternative to custody.

Douglas, now living at Lochend Butterfly Way in Edinburgh, was given a Community Pay Back Order involving 200 hours of unpaid work and 12 months supervision.

A Non-Harassment Order preventing any contact with his estranged wife was imposed for three years.