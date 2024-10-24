Man charged in connection with house break-ins across Lothian and Borders

Nathan Elliot is accused of 13 housebreakings, and seven vehicle thefts during the course of a four week period.

They are alleged to have occurred in Tranent, Prestonpans, Galashiels, Selkirk, Livingston, Gorebridge and Stow, between Friday, September 6 and Thursday, October 10.

He made no plea during a private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday when he faced a total of 27 charges and the case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

Elliot. who gave an address in Midlothian, will appear in court again next week.

The exact charges libelled against Elliot are seven thefts by housebreakings, five attempted housebreakings with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, being found in

circumstances which inferred he intended to commit theft, seven vehicle thefts, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, failing to stop when requested to do so by a police officer in uniform and fraudulent use of a car registration plate .

Police Scotland say further enquiries remain ongoing.