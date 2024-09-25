​Jedburgh man who stalked women is jailed

​Cowan was made the subject of Non-Harassment Orders.

​​A Jedburgh man who admitted stalking two local women over prolonged periods has received a two years jail sentence at the town’s sheriff court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shane Cowan targeted both women by engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear and alarm for up to two years in both cases.

He sent letters containing threatening remarks to a Jedburgh businesswoman and even phoned her from prison when he was serving a sentence although she refused to accept the call.

The woman called the police in January concerned for her safety.

Cowan started stalking another woman in November 2022, by sending her messages on Facebook and she replied saying they made her feel uncomfortable and asked him to leave her alone.

But when he saw her out in public in Jedburgh he called her a “slag” and when she boarded a bus in June he stared at her during the journey and laughed at her on leaving the vehicle.

The woman went to the police and showed them screen shots on her phone that Cowan had sent her and he was cautioned and charged.

Defence lwyer Liam Alexander said his client had clearly been misreading situations and that the woman had not reciprocated with him.

Cowan is serving a prison sentence for another matter which is not due to expire until March 14, next year.

Sheriff Paterson imposed jail sentences totalling 24 months which were back-dated to July 4.