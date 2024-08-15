Former policeman to stand trial for attempted murder in the Borders

William McBurnie, a photographer and former policeman, was said to be under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place back in December, 2022.

His ex-partner and her mother were in the premises of Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors in Market Place, Jedburgh, when a vehicle crashed through the shopfront.

McBurnie – who ran a freelance photography business in Jedburgh – has been remanded in custody since December 2022.

He is accused of assault to injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger of life, and attempted murder with a domestic aggravation.

The other charges against him are engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive to an ex-partner, driving while over the alcohol limit, failing to comply with an undertaking and breaching a bail condition relating to his ex-partner.