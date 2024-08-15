The trial will take place at the High Court in Livingston. (Getty Images)The trial will take place at the High Court in Livingston. (Getty Images)
Former policeman to stand trial for attempted murder in the Borders

Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:33 BST
A 57-year-old man will stand trial next month on a charge of attempted murder after allegedly driving his car through the display window of an undertaker’s business.

William McBurnie, a photographer and former policeman, was said to be under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place back in December, 2022.

His ex-partner and her mother were in the premises of Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors in Market Place, Jedburgh, when a vehicle crashed through the shopfront.

McBurnie – who ran a freelance photography business in Jedburgh – has been remanded in custody since December 2022.

He is accused of assault to injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger of life, and attempted murder with a domestic aggravation.

The other charges against him are engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive to an ex-partner, driving while over the alcohol limit, failing to comply with an undertaking and breaching a bail condition relating to his ex-partner.

The trial is scheduled to get underway on September 2 at the High Court in Livingston.