Former policeman from the Borders jailed for attempted murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A Borders man who tried to kill his former partner and her mother has been jailed for 11 years.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Former policeman, William McBurnie, crashed his car through the window of a funeral home.

Zoe Turnbull, 46, and her mother Beverley Turnbull, 71, were inside the premises in Jedburgh when the incident happened on December 7, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horrific CCTV footage of the incident shows how close McBurnie came to hitting both women as they desperately pressed themselves against the side walls of the office.

William McBurnie admitted attempting to murder Zoe and Beverley Turnbull.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder on the first day of trial at the High Court in Livingston on September 9, 2024.

McBurnie had woken up at 6am on the day of the collision and drank a third of a litre bottle of whisky before driving into town to complete an errand.

His former partner later saw him sitting at the junction opposite her funeral director business and expressed concern to her mother, who suggested she lock the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie drove away but turned around using the one-way system.

He then accelerated at speed over a give way junction before mounting the pavement, crashing through two large flower planters and into the glass fronted office.

As his vehicle approached, his former partner was standing beside her desk while her mother had gone towards the office door, which had frosted glass.

The complainer noticed the car approaching and yelled at her mother: “He’s coming, he’s coming, he’s coming through the window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She turned away from the oncoming vehicle and pinned herself against the wall of the office.

The car narrowly missed the women, who were both injured as a result, with one being hit by debris.

The office desk was hit with such force that it was embedded in the back wall.

McBurnie, who sustained a minor friction burn on his wrist, was heard to then say: “Sorry, I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst waiting for officers to attend, he stated that he had been struggling to come to terms with the end of the relationship and had been drinking heavily.

Ms Turnbull said he had exerted a "reign of terror" on her and her family.

In a statement issued through her lawyers Digby Brown, the funeral director said: “I never wanted to be in a relationship with him but when I tried to tell him or stand up for myself he would kick off.

“He would grab me and physically and sexually assault me. I was trapped in my own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Behind closed doors he was controlling every aspect of my life through his mental and physical abuse yet in public he would act charming to everyone. It made me feel sick.

“That man aggressively inserted himself into our lives. He exerted a continuous reign of terror on me and my family.”

The court heard how he had sent regular, unwanted messages to his former partner using a variety of platforms in the months leading up to the attempted murder.

He would tell her how much he missed her and that he wanted to reconcile the relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When intoxicated, the messages would become unpleasant, angry, abusive and were, on occasions, threatening.

Sometimes, these were deleted with an apology sent, only for them to begin again.

Between June and December 2022, McBurnie sent his former partner hundreds of communications.

On October 10, 2024, at the High Court in Livingston, McBurnie was given a 13-year extended sentence with 11 years in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-harassment orders, preventing McBurnie from contacting or attempting to contact the two women, were granted for an indefinite period.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of 16-and-a-half years.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “This was an extremely reckless act which could have had devastating consequences had it not been for the swift actions of William McBurnie’s former partner.

“Our thoughts and best wishes remain with both women as they continue to deal with the lasting trauma caused by this individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“McBurnie is a domestic abuser who will now face the consequences of his actions. I hope this conviction reaffirms our commitment to prosecuting crimes of this nature.

“I would encourage all victims or witnesses of similar offending to come forward, report their experiences and seek support.”

Zoe welcomed the jailing of McBurnie and in a statement she said: "Finally, after two years of physical, emotional and practical chaos, we have justice.

"McBurnie was the Jekyll and Hyde of Jedburgh - charming in public but dangerous behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe the attempt on my life happened because he knew he was losing his grip on me and this extreme act was some warped and cowardly attempt to control things.

“He was just a forceful monster who encroached on our lives and used violence to get his own way.

"That man has shamed himself, the police service and his family - objectively, after what he did, jail really is the only place for him.

"I am grateful to everyone who supported us from the community to the NHS to the police and prosecutors who put him behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My mother and I now hope to put this painful chapter behind us so we request our privacy is respected as we move forwards.

"But as a final note I'd just like to say to anyone suffering from domestic abuse - whether man or woman - please do not feel like you are alone, or trapped or have no options and please don't wait for the worst to happen before acting.

"You have a voice and there are so many people around you ready to listen - and act – so you can get the help you need."