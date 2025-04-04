Firm fined £120,000 over worker's farm building fall

​The case was heard at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

​A Berwickshire firm has been fined £120,000 after an employee suffered serious injuries falling through a fragile roof light in a farm building.

John Davidson, who is in his 60s, has been off work since the accident at Kelloe Mains near Duns, almost four years ago, with significant nerve damage in his legs.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told he fell 13 feet through the roof light onto the ground below to his severe injury and permanent impairment on July 16, 2021.

His employers Thorburn Group Limited, based in Duns Industrial Estate , pleaded guilty to a charge under the Work at Height Regulations Act 2005 where they failed to take measures to prevent a person falling either by a sufficient risk assessment, system of work or control measures.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said the starting point for the fine was £240,000 but was able to apply the full discounts due to the firm's co-operation and reduced the sum owed to £120,000 to be paid over 12 months. In addition, a company surcharge of £9,000 was added to the fine.

Thorburn Group provides and erects steel frame buildings for agricultural and industrial businesses.