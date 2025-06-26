Borders woman fined £400 after injuring man with a knife
Twenty-four-year-old Ellie Mohally pleaded guilty to the offence which happened at St Michael’s Bank on November 17.
She admitted a charge of striking the man on the body with a knife to his injury.
Prosecutor India MacLean told a previous hearing how she had been drinking with a male friend and were in the Central Bar but the barman stopped serving her as she was intoxicated.
The fiscal said: “They went back to the house and she started calling the man creepy and wanted him to leave. He said he just wanted to get his insulin pen and then he would leave .
“But she started punching him and picked up a knife and struck the man on the forearm causing it to bleed. He left the property and the police were contacted.”
The man had two stitches inserted in he arm wound.