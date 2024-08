Thirty-five-year-old Jordan Inglis, of Balmoral Road, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Bank Street, Galashiels, on October 6.

He was fined £200 with a £10 Victim Surcharge and ordered to pay the woman £100 in compensation.

His partner Kayleigh Darling, 27, of Balmoral Road, who admitted acting in an aggressive manner towards the woman during the street confrontation, was admonished after the sheriff took into account her lack of previous convictions.