Concern grows for missing Hawick teenager

Shannon Lawrence.

Shannon Lawrence disappeared from the Mart Street area of Hawick at around 3.25pm and has failed to make contact with loved once since that time, causing worries to mount over her welfare.

Shannon is described as five feet in height, of slim build with brown, shoulder length hair.

When last seen the youngster was wearing a black puffer jacket with fur around the hood, a light-coloured hooded top underneath, black leggings and white Adidas trainers.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help as part of an ongoing search for Shannon.

Inspector David Robertson, of Melrose Police Station, said: “We are keen to establish Shannon’s whereabouts as soon as possible as concern is growing for her welfare.