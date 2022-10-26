News you can trust since 1855
Concern grows for missing Hawick teenager

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Hawick on Monday, October 24.

By Kevin Janiak
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 12:43pm
Shannon Lawrence.
Shannon Lawrence disappeared from the Mart Street area of Hawick at around 3.25pm and has failed to make contact with loved once since that time, causing worries to mount over her welfare.

Shannon is described as five feet in height, of slim build with brown, shoulder length hair.

When last seen the youngster was wearing a black puffer jacket with fur around the hood, a light-coloured hooded top underneath, black leggings and white Adidas trainers.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help as part of an ongoing search for Shannon.

Inspector David Robertson, of Melrose Police Station, said: “We are keen to establish Shannon’s whereabouts as soon as possible as concern is growing for her welfare.

“Any information which can assist with this inquiry would be greatly appreciated and should be reported to Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2141 of Monday, 24 October 2022.”

